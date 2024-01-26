Erweiterte Funktionen



DNB BANK 86/UND. FL. - XFRA : TES Service is down: TES in Partition 5 not possible, please check Newsboard for further information




26.01.24 23:05
Xetra Newsboard

26 products affected: WARBFZSUBSCR, WARCS_01, WARDK_01, WARHE_01, WARHS_01, WARHS_02, WARIC_01, WARIN_01, WARJP_01, WARLB_01, WARMS_01, WARSG_05, WARSG_06, WARSG_07, WARSG_08, WARSG_09, WARUB_01, WARUB_02, WARUB_03, WARUB_04, WARUN_01, WARUN_02, WARUN_03, WARUN_04, WARVO_03_ITM, WARVO_06_ITM

Aktuell
Eilt: Sensationelle Übernahme nahe Barrick Gold ($Gold) und Endeavour Mining ($EDM)
Diesen 586% Gold Hot Stock 2024 jetzt kaufen

Starcore International Mines Ltd.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
99,42 $ 99,49 $ -0,07 $ -0,07% 26.01./17:30
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB0040940875 481817 99,56 $ 64,69 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 99,42 $ -0,07%  26.01.24
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Hautkrebs vollständig geheilt - Institutionelle Investoren vor Einstieg. Neuer 192% Biotech Aktientip nach 15.973% mit BioNTech (BNTX)

Vidac Pharma Holding Plc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...