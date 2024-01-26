Erweiterte Funktionen
DNB BANK 86/UND. FL. - XFRA : TES Service is down: TES in Partition 5 not possible, please check Newsboard for further information
26.01.24 23:05
26 products affected: WARBFZSUBSCR, WARCS_01, WARDK_01, WARHE_01, WARHS_01, WARHS_02, WARIC_01, WARIN_01, WARJP_01, WARLB_01, WARMS_01, WARSG_05, WARSG_06, WARSG_07, WARSG_08, WARSG_09, WARUB_01, WARUB_02, WARUB_03, WARUB_04, WARUN_01, WARUN_02, WARUN_03, WARUN_04, WARVO_03_ITM, WARVO_06_ITM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|99,42 $
|99,49 $
|-0,07 $
|-0,07%
|26.01./17:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB0040940875
|481817
|99,56 $
|64,69 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|99,42 $
|-0,07%
|26.01.24
Aktuell
