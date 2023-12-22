Erweiterte Funktionen



Bio-Key International - XFRA : TES Service is down: TES in Partition 5 not possible, please check Newsboard for further information




22.12.23 23:05
Xetra Newsboard

26 products affected: WARBFZSUBSCR, WARCS_01, WARDK_01, WARHE_01, WARHS_01, WARHS_02, WARIC_01, WARIN_01, WARJP_01, WARLB_01, WARMS_01, WARSG_05, WARSG_06, WARSG_07, WARSG_08, WARSG_09, WARUB_01, WARUB_02, WARUB_03, WARUB_04, WARUN_01, WARUN_02, WARUN_03, WARUN_04, WARVO_03_ITM, WARVO_06_ITM

Aktuell
Europäische Union finanziert diesen Uran Aktientip in Deutschland
Neuer 194% Copper Hot Stock nach 10.605% mit First Quantum Minerals ($FQVLF)

Quest Critical Metals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
3,07 $ 3,00 $ 0,07 $ +2,33% 22.12./22:02
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US09060C5076 A3E2E9 15,80 $ 2,52 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 2,52 € +137,29%  20.12.23
Nasdaq 3,07 $ +2,33%  22.12.23
NYSE 3,04 $ 0,00%  21.12.23
AMEX 2,89 $ 0,00%  21.12.23
Berlin 2,592 € -2,04%  20.12.23
Frankfurt 0,792 € -25,42%  20.12.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Durchbruch im Kampf gegen Hautkrebs - Klinische 2b-Studie startet. Neuer 359% Biotech Hot Stock nach 31.205% mit Amgen ($AMGN)

Vidac Pharma Holding Plc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
1 Bio-Key International (WKN: A2. 10.08.23
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...