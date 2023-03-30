Erweiterte Funktionen



EXP World Holdings - XFRA : TES Service is down: TES in Partition 5 not possible, please check Newsboard for further information




30.03.23 22:05
Xetra Newsboard

27 products affected: WARBFZSUBSCR, WARCE_01, WARCS_01, WARDK_01, WARHE_01, WARHS_01, WARHS_02, WARIC_01, WARIN_01, WARJP_01, WARLB_01, WARMS_01, WARSG_05, WARSG_06, WARSG_07, WARSG_08, WARSG_09, WARUB_01, WARUB_02, WARUB_03, WARUB_04, WARUN_01, WARUN_02, WARUN_03, WARUN_04, WARVO_03_ITM, WARVO_06_ITM

Aktuell
AR und AI Hot Stock mit Patent für 44 Mrd. $ Markt Indoor-Navigation
Nach 3.900% mit NexTech AR ($NEXCF) und 6.307% mit Take-Two Interactive ($TTWO)

ARway Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
12,20 $ 12,24 $ -0,04 $ -0,33% 30.03./22:28
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US30212W1009 A2H6LH 23,91 $ 9,97 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		10,718 € -4,15%  27.03.23
Düsseldorf 11,222 € +3,85%  08:11
Frankfurt 11,216 € +3,81%  08:01
Stuttgart 11,216 € +3,81%  08:02
Berlin 11,232 € +0,99%  20:08
AMEX 12,23 $ +0,08%  21:51
Nasdaq 12,20 $ -0,33%  22:00
NYSE 12,195 $ -0,37%  21:59
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Drone Hot Stock erhält 8 Mio. $ frisches Kapital für Übernahmen. Nach 1.546% mit Rheinmetall ($RHM) und 37.503% mit Northrop Grumman ($NOC)

Draganfly Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
4 EXP REALTY INT. - Immobilie. 25.10.22
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...