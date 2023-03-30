Erweiterte Funktionen
EXP World Holdings - XFRA : TES Service is down: TES in Partition 5 not possible, please check Newsboard for further information
30.03.23 22:05
27 products affected: WARBFZSUBSCR, WARCE_01, WARCS_01, WARDK_01, WARHE_01, WARHS_01, WARHS_02, WARIC_01, WARIN_01, WARJP_01, WARLB_01, WARMS_01, WARSG_05, WARSG_06, WARSG_07, WARSG_08, WARSG_09, WARUB_01, WARUB_02, WARUB_03, WARUB_04, WARUN_01, WARUN_02, WARUN_03, WARUN_04, WARVO_03_ITM, WARVO_06_ITM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|12,20 $
|12,24 $
|-0,04 $
|-0,33%
|30.03./22:28
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US30212W1009
|A2H6LH
|23,91 $
|9,97 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|10,718 €
|-4,15%
|27.03.23
|Düsseldorf
|11,222 €
|+3,85%
|08:11
|Frankfurt
|11,216 €
|+3,81%
|08:01
|Stuttgart
|11,216 €
|+3,81%
|08:02
|Berlin
|11,232 €
|+0,99%
|20:08
|AMEX
|12,23 $
|+0,08%
|21:51
|Nasdaq
|12,20 $
|-0,33%
|22:00
|NYSE
|12,195 $
|-0,37%
|21:59
