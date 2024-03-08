Erweiterte Funktionen
SynBiotic SE - XFRA : TES Service is down: TES in Partition 4 not possible, please check Newsboard for further information
08.03.24 23:05
Xetra Newsboard
16 products affected: WARBN_01, WARBN_02, WARBN_03, WARBN_04, WARBN_05, WARBN_06, WARDZ_01, WARDZ_02, WARDZ_03, WARDZ_04, WARSG_01, WARSG_02, WARSG_03, WARSG_04, WARVO_02_ITM, WARVO_05_ITM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|7,52 €
|7,90 €
|-0,38 €
|-4,81%
|08.03./21:58
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000A3E5A59
|A3E5A5
|19,35 €
|2,85 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|7,52 €
|-4,81%
|08.03.24
|Düsseldorf
|7,52 €
|-1,83%
|08.03.24
|Xetra
|7,70 €
|-2,28%
|08.03.24
|München
|7,56 €
|-3,08%
|08.03.24
|Frankfurt
|7,76 €
|-3,24%
|08.03.24
|Stuttgart
|7,52 €
|-4,08%
|08.03.24
|Berlin
|7,70 €
|-5,41%
|08.03.24
|Hamburg
|7,44 €
|-9,27%
|08.03.24
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|77
|Morgen Cannabis Abstimmung. .
|08.03.24
|487
|SynBiotic und mit Cannabis leu.
|08.03.24
|201
|Nächster Cannabis Hype geht l.
|29.02.24
|1
|Synbiotic vor dem Ausbruch w.
|19.02.24
|74
|Cannabis Aktien aus Deutschlan.
|17.08.23