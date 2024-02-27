Erweiterte Funktionen
ATRATO ONS.ENERGY LS -,0. - XFRA : TES Service is down: TES in Partition 4 not possible, please check Newsboard for further information
27.02.24 23:05
Xetra Newsboard
16 products affected: WARBN_01, WARBN_02, WARBN_03, WARBN_04, WARBN_05, WARBN_06, WARDZ_01, WARDZ_02, WARDZ_03, WARDZ_04, WARSG_01, WARSG_02, WARSG_03, WARSG_04, WARVO_02_ITM, WARVO_05_ITM
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,80 €
|0,795 €
|0,005 €
|+0,63%
|27.02./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BN497V39
|A3C8G0
|1,04 €
|0,75 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.