WESTERN NEW ENGL. (NEW. - XFRA : TES Service is down: TES in Partition 4 not possible, please check Newsboard for further information




07.02.24 23:05
Xetra Newsboard

16 products affected: WARBN_01, WARBN_02, WARBN_03, WARBN_04, WARBN_05, WARBN_06, WARDZ_01, WARDZ_02, WARDZ_03, WARDZ_04, WARSG_01, WARSG_02, WARSG_03, WARSG_04, WARVO_02_ITM, WARVO_05_ITM

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
8,00 $ 8,17 $ -0,17 $ -2,08% 07.02./22:14
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US9588921018 A2AT5D 10,15 $ 5,63 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
NYSE 8,63 $ 0,00%  31.01.24
AMEX 8,36 $ 0,00%  01.02.24
Frankfurt 7,45 € -1,32%  07.02.24
Nasdaq 8,00 $ -2,08%  07.02.24
  = Realtime
Bitte warten...