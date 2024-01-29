Erweiterte Funktionen
DZ BANK IS.A2467 VAR - XFRA : TES Service is down: TES in Partition 4 not possible, please check Newsboard for further information
29.01.24 23:05
Xetra Newsboard
16 products affected: WARBN_01, WARBN_02, WARBN_03, WARBN_04, WARBN_05, WARBN_06, WARDZ_01, WARDZ_02, WARDZ_03, WARDZ_04, WARSG_01, WARSG_02, WARSG_03, WARSG_04, WARVO_02_ITM, WARVO_05_ITM
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,31 €
|- €
|- €
|-
|29.01./12:29
|ISIN
|WKN
|DE000DJ9AFC1
|DJ9AFC
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|100,31 €
|-
|29.01.24
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.