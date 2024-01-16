Erweiterte Funktionen



WILLIAMS COS 24/34 - XFRA : TES Service is down: TES in Partition 4 not possible, please check Newsboard for further information




16.01.24 23:05
Xetra Newsboard

16 products affected: WARBN_01, WARBN_02, WARBN_03, WARBN_04, WARBN_05, WARBN_06, WARDZ_01, WARDZ_02, WARDZ_03, WARDZ_04, WARSG_01, WARSG_02, WARSG_03, WARSG_04, WARVO_02_ITM, WARVO_05_ITM

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
99,25 $ 98,71 $ 0,54 $ +0,55% 16.01./17:30
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US88339WAC01 A3LSZX 99,39 $ 98,58 $
99,25 plus
+0,55%
96,18 minus
-0,40%
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 99,25 $ +0,55%  16.01.24
