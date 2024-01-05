Erweiterte Funktionen
Eurocine Vaccines - XFRA : TES Service is down: TES in Partition 4 not possible, please check Newsboard for further information
05.01.24 23:05
Xetra Newsboard
16 products affected: WARBN_01, WARBN_02, WARBN_03, WARBN_04, WARBN_05, WARBN_06, WARDZ_01, WARDZ_02, WARDZ_03, WARDZ_04, WARSG_01, WARSG_02, WARSG_03, WARSG_04, WARVO_02_ITM, WARVO_05_ITM
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,0026 €
|0,0024 €
|0,0002 €
|+8,33%
|05.01./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|SE0015382155
|A2QL1S
|0,11 €
|0,00020 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|0,0026 €
|+8,33%
|05.01.24
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.