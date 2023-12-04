Erweiterte Funktionen
CASE INV.-SUSTAIN FUT.EOA - XFRA : TES Service is down: TES in Partition 4 not possible, please check Newsboard for further information
04.12.23 23:05
16 products affected: WARBN_01, WARBN_02, WARBN_03, WARBN_04, WARBN_05, WARBN_06, WARDZ_01, WARDZ_02, WARDZ_03, WARDZ_04, WARSG_01, WARSG_02, WARSG_03, WARSG_04, WARVO_02_ITM, WARVO_05_ITM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|49,80 €
|50,00 €
|-0,20 €
|-0,40%
|04.12./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|LU2564007743
|A3D3EW
|50,00 €
|49,80 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|49,80 €
|+0,95%
|04.12.23
|München
|49,38 €
|+0,10%
|04.12.23
|Berlin
|49,80 €
|-0,40%
|04.12.23
|Düsseldorf
|49,38 €
|-1,24%
|04.12.23
