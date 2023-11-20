Erweiterte Funktionen
Deep-Express-Zertifikat auf Com. - XFRA : TES Service is down: TES in Partition 4 not possible, please check Newsboard for further information
20.11.23 23:05
Xetra Newsboard
16 products affected: WARBN_01, WARBN_02, WARBN_03, WARBN_04, WARBN_05, WARBN_06, WARDZ_01, WARDZ_02, WARDZ_03, WARDZ_04, WARSG_01, WARSG_02, WARSG_03, WARSG_04, WARVO_02_ITM, WARVO_05_ITM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.019,51 €
|1.015,89 €
|3,62 €
|+0,36%
|20.11./17:08
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB4LDC2
|LB4LDC
|1.020 €
|1.005 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|1.021,11 €
|+0,51%
|20.11.23
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.019,51 €
|+0,36%
|20.11.23
