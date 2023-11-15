Erweiterte Funktionen
Deka-EuropaPotential TF - XFRA : TES Service is down: TES in Partition 4 not possible, please check Newsboard for further information
15.11.23 23:05
Xetra Newsboard
16 products affected: WARBN_01, WARBN_02, WARBN_03, WARBN_04, WARBN_05, WARBN_06, WARDZ_01, WARDZ_02, WARDZ_03, WARDZ_04, WARSG_01, WARSG_02, WARSG_03, WARSG_04, WARVO_02_ITM, WARVO_05_ITM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|125,90 €
|124,82 €
|1,08 €
|+0,87%
|15.11./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0009786285
|978628
|142,09 €
|123,54 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|134,41 €
|+3,91%
|17.04.23
|Berlin
|128,94 €
|+2,41%
|15.11.23
|München
|128,91 €
|+2,37%
|15.11.23
|Düsseldorf
|128,72 €
|+2,32%
|15.11.23
|Hamburg
|125,83 €
|+1,25%
|15.11.23
|Frankfurt
|125,90 €
|+0,87%
|15.11.23
|Fondsgesellschaft
|124,97 €
|+0,46%
|14.11.23
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|125,38 €
|-0,33%
|15.11.23
= Realtime
Aktuell
