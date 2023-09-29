Erweiterte Funktionen
Deep-Express-Zertifikat auf Me. - XFRA : TES Service is down: TES in Partition 4 not possible, please check Newsboard for further information
29.09.23 22:05
Xetra Newsboard
16 products affected: WARBN_01, WARBN_02, WARBN_03, WARBN_04, WARBN_05, WARBN_06, WARDZ_01, WARDZ_02, WARDZ_03, WARDZ_04, WARSG_01, WARSG_02, WARSG_03, WARSG_04, WARVO_02_ITM, WARVO_05_ITM
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|978,59 €
|976,17 €
|2,42 €
|+0,25%
|29.09./17:04
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB4FPS4
|LB4FPS
|1.000 €
|972,97 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|976,99 €
|+0,08%
|29.09.23
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|978,59 €
|+0,25%
|29.09.23
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.