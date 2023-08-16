Erweiterte Funktionen



8,53 % Aktien-Anleihe auf Infi. - XFRA : TES Service is down: TES in Partition 4 not possible, please check Newsboard for further information




16.08.23 22:05
Xetra Newsboard

16 products affected: WARBN_01, WARBN_02, WARBN_03, WARBN_04, WARBN_05, WARBN_06, WARDZ_01, WARDZ_02, WARDZ_03, WARDZ_04, WARSG_01, WARSG_02, WARSG_03, WARSG_04, WARVO_02_ITM, WARVO_05_ITM

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
96,12 € 96,17 € -0,05 € -0,05% 16.08./17:30
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000LB4FLE3 LB4FLE 100,82 € 95,99 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		96,12 € -0,05%  16.08.23
Stuttgart 96,07 € -0,06%  16.08.23
  = Realtime
