Erweiterte Funktionen
BRT Realty Trust - XFRA : TES Service is down: TES in Partition 4 not possible, please check Newsboard for further information
23.06.23 22:05
Xetra Newsboard
16 products affected: WARBN_01, WARBN_02, WARBN_03, WARBN_04, WARBN_05, WARBN_06, WARDZ_01, WARDZ_02, WARDZ_03, WARDZ_04, WARSG_01, WARSG_02, WARSG_03, WARSG_04, WARVO_02_ITM, WARVO_05_ITM
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|19,10 $
|19,28 $
|-0,18 $
|-0,93%
|23.06./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US0556453035
|985178
|25,64 $
|16,47 $
Werte im Artikel
58,00
0,00%
19,10
-0,93%
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.