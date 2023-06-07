Erweiterte Funktionen



Acasti Pharma - XFRA : TES Service is down: TES in Partition 4 not possible, please check Newsboard for further information




07.06.23 22:05
Xetra Newsboard

16 products affected: WARBN_01, WARBN_02, WARBN_03, WARBN_04, WARBN_05, WARBN_06, WARDZ_01, WARDZ_02, WARDZ_03, WARDZ_04, WARSG_01, WARSG_02, WARSG_03, WARSG_04, WARVO_02_ITM, WARVO_05_ITM

Aktuell
Lithium Aktientip entdeckt 1,2 Billionen EUR Lithium
Abnahmedeal mit Volkswagen ($VOW) - Stellantis ($STLA) investiert 76 Mio. EUR

Vulcan Energy Resources Limited




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,524 $ 0,5394 $ -0,0154 $ -2,86% 07.06./22:02
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CA00430K8730 A3CSR6 1,05 $ 0,34 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,488 € -0,81%  02.06.23
Frankfurt 0,492 € 0,00%  07.06.23
NYSE 0,5178 $ 0,00%  25.05.23
AMEX 0,654 $ 0,00%  15.02.23
Stuttgart 0,484 € -0,82%  07.06.23
Berlin 0,492 € -1,60%  07.06.23
Nasdaq 0,524 $ -2,86%  07.06.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Unmittelbar vor Riesendeals - 200 Drohnen für Ukraine - 475% Drone Hot Stock jetzt kaufen nach 1.546% mit Rheinmetall ($RHM) und 37.503% mit Northrop Grumman ($NOC)

Draganfly Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
37 Acasti 1000 % ?! 31.08.21
4 Acasti Pharma könnte ausbrech. 03.08.21
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...