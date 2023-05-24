Erweiterte Funktionen
STINAG Stuttgart Invest - XFRA : TES Service is down: TES in Partition 4 not possible, please check Newsboard for further information
24.05.23 22:05
Xetra Newsboard
16 products affected: WARBN_01, WARBN_02, WARBN_03, WARBN_04, WARBN_05, WARBN_06, WARDZ_01, WARDZ_02, WARDZ_03, WARDZ_04, WARSG_01, WARSG_02, WARSG_03, WARSG_04, WARVO_02_ITM, WARVO_05_ITM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|14,40 €
|14,70 €
|-0,30 €
|-2,04%
|24.05./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0007318008
|731800
|20,00 €
|14,10 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|14,90 €
|0,00%
|24.05.23
|München
|15,30 €
|0,00%
|24.05.23
|Stuttgart
|14,40 €
|-2,04%
|24.05.23
|Berlin
|14,50 €
|-2,68%
|24.05.23
|Frankfurt
|14,40 €
|-5,88%
|24.05.23
