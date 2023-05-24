Erweiterte Funktionen



STINAG Stuttgart Invest - XFRA : TES Service is down: TES in Partition 4 not possible, please check Newsboard for further information




24.05.23 22:05
Xetra Newsboard

16 products affected: WARBN_01, WARBN_02, WARBN_03, WARBN_04, WARBN_05, WARBN_06, WARDZ_01, WARDZ_02, WARDZ_03, WARDZ_04, WARSG_01, WARSG_02, WARSG_03, WARSG_04, WARVO_02_ITM, WARVO_05_ITM

Aktuell
Gold Hot Stock entdeckt 1,18 Mio. Unzen Gold
400% Gold Aktientip im Visier von Barrick Gold ($GOLD) und Newmont ($NEM)

Golden Independence Mining Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
14,40 € 14,70 € -0,30 € -2,04% 24.05./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0007318008 731800 20,00 € 14,10 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		14,90 € 0,00%  24.05.23
München 15,30 € 0,00%  24.05.23
Stuttgart 14,40 € -2,04%  24.05.23
Berlin 14,50 € -2,68%  24.05.23
Frankfurt 14,40 € -5,88%  24.05.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Insider steigen ein - Massives Kaufsignal - 335% Lithium Hot Stock im Visier von Tesla ($TSLA), Ford ($F) und General Motors ($GM)

Indigo Exploration Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...