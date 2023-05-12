Erweiterte Funktionen
Lian Beng Group - XFRA : TES Service is down: TES in Partition 4 not possible, please check Newsboard for further information
12.05.23 22:05
Xetra Newsboard
16 products affected: WARBN_01, WARBN_02, WARBN_03, WARBN_04, WARBN_05, WARBN_06, WARDZ_01, WARDZ_02, WARDZ_03, WARDZ_04, WARSG_01, WARSG_02, WARSG_03, WARSG_04, WARVO_02_ITM, WARVO_05_ITM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,452 €
|0,452 €
|- €
|0,00%
|12.05./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|SG1G55870362
|A0JKHV
|0,45 €
|0,33 €
0,45
0,00%
97,41
-1,31%
