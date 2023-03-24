Erweiterte Funktionen
MORGAN STANLEY 23/29 FL. - XFRA : TES Service is down: TES in Partition 4 not possible, please check Newsboard for further information
24.03.23 23:05
16 products affected: WARBN_01, WARBN_02, WARBN_03, WARBN_04, WARBN_05, WARBN_06, WARDZ_01, WARDZ_02, WARDZ_03, WARDZ_04, WARSG_01, WARSG_02, WARSG_03, WARSG_04, WARVO_02_ITM, WARVO_05_ITM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|102,10 €
|102,075 €
|0,025 €
|+0,02%
|24.03./18:13
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|XS2595028536
|MS8KKL
|102,45 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|102,10 €
|+0,02%
|24.03.23
|Düsseldorf
|101,50 €
|0,00%
|24.03.23
|München
|100,338 €
|-
|06.03.23
|Berlin
|100,338 €
|-
|06.03.23
