ZAZZ ENERGY OF SWEDEN . - XFRA : TES Service is down: TES in Partition 4 not possible, please check Newsboard for further information
16.03.23 23:05
Xetra Newsboard
16 products affected: WARBN_01, WARBN_02, WARBN_03, WARBN_04, WARBN_05, WARBN_06, WARDZ_01, WARDZ_02, WARDZ_03, WARDZ_04, WARSG_01, WARSG_02, WARSG_03, WARSG_04, WARVO_02_ITM, WARVO_05_ITM
Aktuelle Kursinformationen
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,0224 €
|0,0367 €
|-0,0143 €
|-38,96%
|16.03./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|SE0017483175
|A3D2WF
|0,12 €
|0,022 €
Werte im Artikel
9,45
+1,79%
10,55
+1,13%
100,50
+0,35%
0,022
-38,96%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|0,0224 €
|-38,96%
|16.03.23
= Realtime
Aktuell
