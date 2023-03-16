Erweiterte Funktionen



ZAZZ ENERGY OF SWEDEN . - XFRA : TES Service is down: TES in Partition 4 not possible, please check Newsboard for further information




16.03.23 23:05
Xetra Newsboard

16 products affected: WARBN_01, WARBN_02, WARBN_03, WARBN_04, WARBN_05, WARBN_06, WARDZ_01, WARDZ_02, WARDZ_03, WARDZ_04, WARSG_01, WARSG_02, WARSG_03, WARSG_04, WARVO_02_ITM, WARVO_05_ITM

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,0224 € 0,0367 € -0,0143 € -38,96% 16.03./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
SE0017483175 A3D2WF 0,12 € 0,022 €
Werte im Artikel
9,45 plus
+1,79%
10,55 plus
+1,13%
100,50 plus
+0,35%
0,022 minus
-38,96%
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 0,0224 € -38,96%  16.03.23
  = Realtime
