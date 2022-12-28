Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "South Jersey Industries":
 Aktien    


South Jersey Industries - XFRA : TES Service is down: TES in Partition 4 not possible, please check Newsboard for further information




28.12.22 23:05
Xetra Newsboard

15 products affected: WARBN_01, WARBN_02, WARBN_03, WARBN_04, WARBN_05, WARDZ_01, WARDZ_02, WARDZ_03, WARDZ_04, WARSG_01, WARSG_02, WARSG_03, WARSG_04, WARVO_02_ITM, WARVO_05_ITM

 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
35,39 $ 35,16 $ 0,23 $ +0,65% 28.12./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US8385181081 860789 35,66 $ 23,15 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		33,01 € -1,09%  22.12.22
Berlin 33,375 € +0,91%  28.12.22
Düsseldorf 33,17 € +0,90%  28.12.22
AMEX 35,43 $ +0,77%  28.12.22
NYSE 35,39 $ +0,65%  28.12.22
Nasdaq 35,38 $ +0,61%  28.12.22
Frankfurt 32,91 € +0,09%  28.12.22
München 33,135 € 0,00%  28.12.22
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Heute 287% Neuvorstellung: Neuer Australischer Lithium Hot Stock. Nach 29.455% mit AVZ Minerals ($AVZ) und 73.233% mit Pilbara Minerals ($PLS)

Askari Metals Limited
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...