South Jersey Industries - XFRA : TES Service is down: TES in Partition 4 not possible, please check Newsboard for further information
28.12.22 23:05
Xetra Newsboard
15 products affected: WARBN_01, WARBN_02, WARBN_03, WARBN_04, WARBN_05, WARDZ_01, WARDZ_02, WARDZ_03, WARDZ_04, WARSG_01, WARSG_02, WARSG_03, WARSG_04, WARVO_02_ITM, WARVO_05_ITM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|35,39 $
|35,16 $
|0,23 $
|+0,65%
|28.12./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US8385181081
|860789
|35,66 $
|23,15 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|33,01 €
|-1,09%
|22.12.22
|Berlin
|33,375 €
|+0,91%
|28.12.22
|Düsseldorf
|33,17 €
|+0,90%
|28.12.22
|AMEX
|35,43 $
|+0,77%
|28.12.22
|NYSE
|35,39 $
|+0,65%
|28.12.22
|Nasdaq
|35,38 $
|+0,61%
|28.12.22
|Frankfurt
|32,91 €
|+0,09%
|28.12.22
|München
|33,135 €
|0,00%
|28.12.22
