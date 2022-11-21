Erweiterte Funktionen



VA.F-VA.ESG E.A DLD - XFRA : TES Service is down: TES in Partition 4 not possible, please check Newsboard for further information




21.11.22 23:05
Xetra Newsboard

15 products affected: WARBN_01, WARBN_02, WARBN_03, WARBN_04, WARBN_05, WARDZ_01, WARDZ_02, WARDZ_03, WARDZ_04, WARSG_01, WARSG_02, WARSG_03, WARSG_04, WARVO_02_ITM, WARVO_05_ITM

Aktuell
Eilt: Sensationelle Übernahme - Massives Kaufsignal
Diesen 447% Uran Hot Stock jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Kiplin Metals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
5,201 € 5,238 € -0,037 € -0,71% 21.11./22:01
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
IE0001VXZTV7 A3DJRD 5,34 € -   €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		5,201 € -0,71%  08.11.22
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 5,216 € +0,77%  21.11.22
Frankfurt 5,215 € +0,02%  21.11.22
München 5,25 € 0,00%  21.11.22
Düsseldorf 5,188 € -0,19%  21.11.22
Xetra 5,226 € -0,21%  21.11.22
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Deutsche Forscher machen Atomkraft sicher - Bill Gates und Warren Buffet steigen ein. Diese Uran-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...