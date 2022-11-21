Erweiterte Funktionen
VA.F-VA.ESG E.A DLD - XFRA : TES Service is down: TES in Partition 4 not possible, please check Newsboard for further information
21.11.22 23:05
15 products affected: WARBN_01, WARBN_02, WARBN_03, WARBN_04, WARBN_05, WARDZ_01, WARDZ_02, WARDZ_03, WARDZ_04, WARSG_01, WARSG_02, WARSG_03, WARSG_04, WARVO_02_ITM, WARVO_05_ITM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|5,201 €
|5,238 €
|-0,037 €
|-0,71%
|21.11./22:01
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|IE0001VXZTV7
|A3DJRD
|5,34 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|5,201 €
|-0,71%
|08.11.22
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|5,216 €
|+0,77%
|21.11.22
|Frankfurt
|5,215 €
|+0,02%
|21.11.22
|München
|5,25 €
|0,00%
|21.11.22
|Düsseldorf
|5,188 €
|-0,19%
|21.11.22
|Xetra
|5,226 €
|-0,21%
|21.11.22
