Erweiterte Funktionen



Open-End Turbo Optionsschein . - XFRA : TES Service is down: TES in Partition 4 not possible, please check Newsboard for further information




24.10.22 22:05
Xetra Newsboard

15 products affected: WARBN_01, WARBN_02, WARBN_03, WARBN_04, WARBN_05, WARDZ_01, WARDZ_02, WARDZ_03, WARDZ_04, WARSG_01, WARSG_02, WARSG_03, WARSG_04, WARVO_02_ITM, WARVO_05_ITM

Aktuell
Wegweisende News - Erstklassige Übernahme
Diese Uran-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Kiplin Metals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,11 € 1,11 € -   € 0,00% 24.10./21:59
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000GK88N42 GK88N4 1,57 0,21
Werte im Artikel
0,021 plus
+5,00%
50,10 plus
+3,17%
1,11 plus
0,00%
9,84 minus
-3,43%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		1,11 € 0,00%  21.10.22
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 1,49 +12,88%  21:48
  = Realtime
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...