Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Cenovus Energy":
 Aktien      Futures    


Cenovus Energy - XFRA : TES Service is down: TES in Partition 4 not possible, please check Newsboard for further information




19.09.22 22:05
Xetra Newsboard

14 products affected: WARBN_01, WARBN_02, WARBN_03, WARBN_04, WARBN_05, WARDZ_01, WARDZ_02, WARDZ_03, WARDZ_04, WARSG_01, WARSG_02, WARSG_03, WARSG_04, WARVO_02_ITM

Aktuell
Sensationelle Uran-Übernahme. Massives Kaufsignal. Jetzt massiver Kurssprung
Diesen Uran Hot Stock jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Kiplin Metals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
18,75 $ 18,54 $ 0,21 $ +1,13% 02.09./22:01
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CA15135U1093 A0YD8C 24,91 $ 8,18 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		18,288 € -1,21%  12:22
Nasdaq 18,76 $ +1,24%  22:00
NYSE 18,75 $ +1,13%  22:10
Stuttgart 18,198 € +1,11%  16:05
AMEX 18,76 $ +1,08%  21:59
Berlin 18,544 € +0,38%  21:28
Düsseldorf 18,396 € -0,16%  21:00
Frankfurt 18,63 € -0,20%  19:11
München 18,338 € -1,78%  08:00
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Uran-Aktie startet fulminanten Ausbruch. Weltklasse-Übernahme. Massives Kaufsignal. Diesen 492% Uran Hot Stock jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
38 Cenovus Energy. WKN: A0YD8. 04.02.22
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...