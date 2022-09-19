Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Cenovus Energy":
Cenovus Energy - XFRA : TES Service is down: TES in Partition 4 not possible, please check Newsboard for further information
19.09.22 22:05
Xetra Newsboard
14 products affected: WARBN_01, WARBN_02, WARBN_03, WARBN_04, WARBN_05, WARDZ_01, WARDZ_02, WARDZ_03, WARDZ_04, WARSG_01, WARSG_02, WARSG_03, WARSG_04, WARVO_02_ITM
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|18,75 $
|18,54 $
|0,21 $
|+1,13%
|02.09./22:01
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CA15135U1093
|A0YD8C
|24,91 $
|8,18 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|18,288 €
|-1,21%
|12:22
|Nasdaq
|18,76 $
|+1,24%
|22:00
|NYSE
|18,75 $
|+1,13%
|22:10
|Stuttgart
|18,198 €
|+1,11%
|16:05
|AMEX
|18,76 $
|+1,08%
|21:59
|Berlin
|18,544 €
|+0,38%
|21:28
|Düsseldorf
|18,396 €
|-0,16%
|21:00
|Frankfurt
|18,63 €
|-0,20%
|19:11
|München
|18,338 €
|-1,78%
|08:00
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|38
|Cenovus Energy. WKN: A0YD8.
|04.02.22