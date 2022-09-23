Erweiterte Funktionen
TWDC ENT.18 17/22 MTN - XFRA : TES Service is down: TES in Partition 4 not possible, please check Newsboard for further information
23.09.22 22:05
14 products affected: WARBN_01, WARBN_02, WARBN_03, WARBN_04, WARBN_05, WARDZ_01, WARDZ_02, WARDZ_03, WARDZ_04, WARSG_01, WARSG_02, WARSG_03, WARSG_04, WARVO_02_ITM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,005 $
|99,995 $
|0,01 $
|+0,01%
|08.09./18:09
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|XS1678630432
|A19N07
|101,67 $
|- $
= Realtime
