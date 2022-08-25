Erweiterte Funktionen
Byline Bancorp - XFRA : TES Service is down: TES in Partition 4 not possible, please check Newsboard for further information
25.08.22 22:05
Xetra Newsboard
20 products affected: WARBN_01, WARBN_02, WARBN_03, WARBN_04, WARBN_05, WARDZ_01, WARDZ_02, WARDZ_03, WARDZ_04, WARSG_01, WARSG_02, WARSG_03, WARSG_04, WARVO_02_ITM, WARVO_05_ITM, WARVO_08_ITM, WARVO_11_ITM, WARVO_14_ITM, WARVO_17_ITM, WARVO_20_ITM
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|22,78 $
|22,58 $
|0,20 $
|+0,89%
|25.08./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US1244111092
|A2DUAW
|29,15 $
|22,19 $
Werte im Artikel
22,78
+0,89%
981,91
+0,20%
= Realtime
Aktuell
