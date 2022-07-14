Erweiterte Funktionen



DZ BANK CLN E.9517 - XFRA : TES Service is down: TES in Partition 4 not possible, please check Newsboard for further information




14.07.22 22:05
Xetra Newsboard

13 products affected: WARBN_01, WARBN_02, WARBN_03, WARBN_04, WARBN_05, WARDZ_01, WARDZ_02, WARDZ_03, WARDZ_04, WARSG_01, WARSG_02, WARSG_03, WARSG_04

Aktuell
Zwingende Aktienempfehlung: Unmittelbar vor Übernahme - Massives Kaufsignal
Diese Uran-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Kiplin Metals Inc.




 
Finanztrends Video zu Traumhaus AG


mehr >
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
98,67 € 98,67 € -   € 0,00% 06.07./23:54
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000DD5ADV0 DD5ADV 101,61 € -   €
Werte im Artikel
98,67 plus
0,00%
69,93 minus
-0,92%
11,70 minus
-5,65%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 98,67 € 0,00%  04.07.22
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Achtung 378% Aktienchance: Weltklasse-Übernahme - Massives Kaufsignal. Neuer 378% Uran Aktientip nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...