Erweiterte Funktionen
DZ BANK CLN E.9517 - XFRA : TES Service is down: TES in Partition 4 not possible, please check Newsboard for further information
14.07.22 22:05
Xetra Newsboard
13 products affected: WARBN_01, WARBN_02, WARBN_03, WARBN_04, WARBN_05, WARDZ_01, WARDZ_02, WARDZ_03, WARDZ_04, WARSG_01, WARSG_02, WARSG_03, WARSG_04
Finanztrends Video zu Traumhaus AG
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|98,67 €
|98,67 €
|- €
|0,00%
|06.07./23:54
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000DD5ADV0
|DD5ADV
|101,61 €
|- €
Werte im Artikel
98,67
0,00%
69,93
-0,92%
11,70
-5,65%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|98,67 €
|0,00%
|04.07.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.