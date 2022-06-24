Erweiterte Funktionen
INVESCO Bloomberg Barclays . - XFRA : TES Service is down: TES in Partition 4 not possible, please check Newsboard for further information
24.06.22 22:05
Xetra Newsboard
13 products affected: WARBN_01, WARBN_02, WARBN_03, WARBN_04, WARBN_05, WARDZ_01, WARDZ_02, WARDZ_03, WARDZ_04, WARSG_01, WARSG_02, WARSG_03, WARSG_04
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|36,549 €
|36,809 €
|-0,26 €
|-0,71%
|24.06./17:36
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|IE00BF2GFH28
|A2N7D0
|38,49 €
|35,40 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|36,47 €
|-0,14%
|17.06.22
|Frankfurt
|36,77 €
|+0,06%
|24.06.22
|München
|36,766 €
|0,00%
|24.06.22
|Stuttgart
|36,49 €
|-0,46%
|24.06.22
|Berlin
|36,543 €
|-0,50%
|24.06.22
|Xetra
|36,549 €
|-0,71%
|24.06.22
|Düsseldorf
|36,40 €
|-1,07%
|24.06.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
