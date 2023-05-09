Erweiterte Funktionen
Unlimited Turbo Optionsschein a. - XFRA : TES Service is down: TES in Partition 2 not possible, please check Newsboard for further information
09.05.23 22:05
Xetra Newsboard
4 products affected: BONBF_01, BONINSUBSCRB, ETPBF_01, FUNBF_01
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|2,14 €
|2,37 €
|-0,23 €
|-9,70%
|09.05./21:50
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000PE880K2
|PE880K
|2,57 €
|1,66 €
38,68
+46,07%
2,14
-9,70%
0,042
-16,02%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|2,14 €
|-9,70%
|09.05.23
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|2,15 €
|-9,66%
|09.05.23
= Realtime
