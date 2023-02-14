Erweiterte Funktionen



Performance-Deep-Express-Zerti. - XFRA : TES Service is down: TES in Partition 2 not possible, please check Newsboard for further information




14.02.23 23:05
Xetra Newsboard

3 products affected: BONBF_01, ETPBF_01, FUNBF_01

Aktuell
Diese Lithium-Aktie startet jetzt durch: Übernahme nahe Patriot Battery Metals
Neuer 355% Lithium Aktientip nach 43.233% mit Patriot Battery Metals ($PMET)

Goat Industries Ltd.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.004,67 € 998,74 € 5,93 € +0,59% 14.02./17:30
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000LB38L49 LB38L4 1.050 € 994,67 €
Werte im Artikel
1,46 plus
+1,39%
1.005 plus
+0,59%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		1.004,67 € +0,59%  14.02.23
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 1.011,51 € +1,23%  14.02.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Riesendeal über 200 Drohnen - Diese Drohnen-Aktie jetzt kaufen. Nach 1.326% mit Rheinmetall ($RHM) und 37.503% mit Northrop Grumman ($NOC)

Draganfly Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...