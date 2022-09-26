Erweiterte Funktionen
Seven Group Holdings - XFRA : TES Service is down: TES in Partition 2 not possible, please check Newsboard for further information
26.09.22 22:05
Xetra Newsboard
4 products affected: BONBF_01, BONINSUBSCRB, ETPBF_01, FUNBF_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|11,40 €
|11,40 €
|- €
|0,00%
|26.09./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|AU000000SVW5
|A1CX4H
|14,80 €
|10,20 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
