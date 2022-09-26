Erweiterte Funktionen



Seven Group Holdings - XFRA : TES Service is down: TES in Partition 2 not possible, please check Newsboard for further information




26.09.22 22:05
Xetra Newsboard

4 products affected: BONBF_01, BONINSUBSCRB, ETPBF_01, FUNBF_01

Aktuell
Großartige Übernahme. Massives Kaufsignal. Aktie startet Super-Rallye
Diese Uran-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Kiplin Metals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
11,40 € 11,40 € -   € 0,00% 26.09./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
AU000000SVW5 A1CX4H 14,80 € 10,20 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 11,40 € 0,00%  15:54
Hamburg 11,30 € -0,88%  08:01
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Bahnbrechende Übernahme - Jetzt enorme Kursrallye. Diesen 551% Uran Aktientip jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...