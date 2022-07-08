Erweiterte Funktionen
TAL.Y.INTL 21/26 - XFRA : TES Service is down: TES in Partition 2 not possible, please check Newsboard for further information
08.07.22 22:05
11 products affected: WARBFZSUBSCR, WARGS_01, WARGS_02, WARGS_03, WARGS_04, WARSG_05, WARSG_06, WARSG_07, WARSG_08, WARSG_09, WARVO_01_ITM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|92,54 $
|92,67 $
|-0,13 $
|-0,14%
|08.07./17:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|XS2335142175
|A3KQMU
|92,67 $
|92,54 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|92,54 $
|-0,14%
|09:03
