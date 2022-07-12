Erweiterte Funktionen
Dixie Gold - XFRA : TES Service is down: TES in Partition 2 not possible, please check Newsboard for further information
12.07.22 22:05
Xetra Newsboard
11 products affected: WARBFZSUBSCR, WARGS_01, WARGS_02, WARGS_03, WARGS_04, WARSG_05, WARSG_06, WARSG_07, WARSG_08, WARSG_09, WARVO_01_ITM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,052 $
|0,052 $
|- $
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CA25552L2012
|A2PX0Y
|0,22 €
|0,043 €
23,39
+1,04%
0,052
0,00%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,043 €
|-23,89%
|10:52
|Stuttgart
|0,044 €
|+7,32%
|16:05
|München
|0,048 €
|0,00%
|08:01
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,052 $
|0,00%
|08.07.22
|Berlin
|0,0545 €
|-4,39%
|21:38
|Frankfurt
|0,039 €
|-22,00%
|08:10
