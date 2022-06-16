Erweiterte Funktionen
Speqta AB - XFRA : TES Service is down: TES in Partition 2 not possible, please check Newsboard for further information
16.06.22 22:05
Xetra Newsboard
10 products affected: WARBFZSUBSCR, WARGS_01, WARGS_02, WARGS_03, WARGS_04, WARSG_05, WARSG_06, WARSG_07, WARSG_08, WARSG_09
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,2014 €
|1,2162 €
|-0,0148 €
|-1,22%
|17.06./12:54
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|SE0017937279
|A3DN3L
|7,18 €
|1,20 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.