Implanet - XFRA : TES Service is down: TES in Partition 1 not possible, please check Newsboard for further information
25.01.24 23:05
Xetra Newsboard
6 products affected: EQUBF_01, OTHBF_01, SUBBF_A3DV8N, SUBBF_A400DJ, SUBBF_A400DY, WARBF_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,044 €
|0,0448 €
|-0,0008 €
|-1,79%
|25.01./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|FR0013470168
|A2PXUH
|0,16 €
|0,020 €
Aktuell
