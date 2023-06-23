Erweiterte Funktionen
Aktienanleihe Protect auf Sales. - XFRA : TES Service is down: TES in Partition 1 not possible, please check Newsboard for further information
23.06.23 22:05
Xetra Newsboard
6 products affected: EQUBF_01, OTHBF_01, SUBBF_A3DV8N, SUBBF_A3EJDH, SUBBF_A3EMRX, WARBF_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|99,90 €
|100,30 €
|-0,40 €
|-0,40%
|23.06./19:50
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB7UU4
|HVB7UU
|100,66 €
|99,07 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|99,90 €
|-0,40%
|23.06.23
|Stuttgart
|99,85 €
|+0,74%
|23.06.23
