AB S.A. ZY 1 - XFRA : TES Service is down: TES in Partition 1 not possible, please check Newsboard for further information
28.12.22 23:05
Xetra Newsboard
4 products affected: EQUBF_01, OTHBF_01, SUBBF_A3DV8N, WARBF_01
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|9,99 €
|10,18 €
|-0,19 €
|-1,87%
|28.12./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|PLAB00000019
|A0LA5E
|11,30 €
|6,89 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
