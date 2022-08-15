Erweiterte Funktionen



Lakeland Bancorp - XFRA : TES Service is down: TES in Partition 1 not possible, please check Newsboard for further information




15.08.22 22:05
Xetra Newsboard

3 products affected: EQUBF_01, OTHBF_01, WARBF_01

 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
16,77 $ 16,63 $ 0,14 $ +0,84% 15.08./21:51
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US5116371007 631666 20,66 $ 13,91 $
Werte im Artikel
74,20 plus
+2,20%
16,77 plus
+0,84%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 15,90 € +2,58%  08:05
Nasdaq 16,77 $ +0,84%  21:50
NYSE 16,74 $ +0,57%  21:42
AMEX 15,83 $ 0,00%  09.08.22
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Jetzt enorme Kursrallye. Sensationelle Übernahme. Massives Kaufsignal. Diese 445% Uran-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...