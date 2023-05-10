Erweiterte Funktionen
Sarantis Group - XFRA : SSA1: HEUTE EX-DIVIDENDE / EX DIVIDEND TODAY
10.05.23 07:55
Xetra Newsboard
Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX-Dividende gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt. The following instrument is traded EX-Dividend today. Due to technical reasons the EX-Indicator will not be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name GRS204003008 SSA1 Gr. Sarantis S.A.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|6,87 €
|7,00 €
|-0,13 €
|-1,86%
|10.05./09:18
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GRS204003008
|675696
|7,81 €
|5,66 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Stuttgart
|6,43 €
|0,00%
|08:00
|Berlin
|7,15 €
|0,00%
|09:36
|Frankfurt
|7,02 €
|-1,27%
|09.05.23
|Düsseldorf
|6,87 €
|-1,86%
|08:30
= Realtime
Aktuell
