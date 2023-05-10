Erweiterte Funktionen



10.05.23 07:55
Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX-Dividende gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt. The following instrument is traded EX-Dividend today. Due to technical reasons the EX-Indicator will not be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name GRS204003008 SSA1 Gr. Sarantis S.A.

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
6,87 € 7,00 € -0,13 € -1,86% 10.05./09:18
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GRS204003008 675696 7,81 € 5,66 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 6,43 € 0,00%  08:00
Berlin 7,15 € 0,00%  09:36
Frankfurt 7,02 € -1,27%  09.05.23
Düsseldorf 6,87 € -1,86%  08:30
  = Realtime
