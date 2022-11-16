Erweiterte Funktionen
SenesTech - XFRA : SE81: HEUTE EX-KAPITALMASSNAHME / EX CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT TODAY
16.11.22 08:54
Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX-Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt. The following instrument is traded EX capital adjustment today. Due to technical reasons the EX-Indicator will not be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name US81720R2085 SE81 SenesTech Inc.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|3,70 €
|2,86 €
|0,84 €
|+29,37%
|16.11./08:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US81720R2085
|A2PW5C
|1,37 €
|0,14 €
