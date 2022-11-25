Erweiterte Funktionen
Renascor Resources - XFRA : RU8: Aussetzung/Suspension
25.11.22 09:13
Xetra Newsboard
DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT: THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT: INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL RENASCOR RESOURCES LTD RU8 AU000000RNU8 BAW/UFN
