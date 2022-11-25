Erweiterte Funktionen



25.11.22 09:13
DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT: THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT: INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL RENASCOR RESOURCES LTD RU8 AU000000RNU8 BAW/UFN

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,204 € 0,205 € -0,001 € -0,49% 25.11./08:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
AU000000RNU8 A1C9A9 0,26 € 0,065 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,204 € -0,49%  24.11.22
Frankfurt 0,2072 € +3,60%  24.11.22
Hamburg 0,1941 € +1,09%  24.11.22
Berlin 0,2012 € +0,30%  24.11.22
München 0,1934 € +0,10%  24.11.22
Stuttgart 0,1933 € -12,14%  24.11.22
  = Realtime
Antw. Thema Zeit
61 Renascor Resources. WKN: A1. 07:42
