FOLGENDE(S) INSTRUMENT(E) WIRD/ WERDEN WIEDER IN DEN HANDEL AUFGENOMMEN MIT FOLGENDEM TRADING SCHEDULE. THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ARE RESUMED TRADING WITH FOLLOWING TRADING SCHEDULE: INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN RED PINE EXPLORATION RPX CA75686Y7028 AB/FROM ONWARDS 08.09.2022 15:53 CET

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,227 $ 0,2381 $ -0,0111 $ -4,66% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CA75686Y7028 A3CMJ3 0,50 $ 0,16 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
München 0,246 € 0,00%  07.09.22
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,227 $ -4,66%  17:30
Stuttgart 0,224 € -8,94%  07.09.22
Frankfurt 0,222 € -9,76%  07.09.22
Berlin 0,195 € -12,16%  15:56
  = Realtime
