Erweiterte Funktionen
Red Pine Exploration - XFRA : RPX: Wiederaufnahme/Resumption
08.09.22 15:54
Xetra Newsboard
FOLGENDE(S) INSTRUMENT(E) WIRD/ WERDEN WIEDER IN DEN HANDEL AUFGENOMMEN MIT FOLGENDEM TRADING SCHEDULE. THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ARE RESUMED TRADING WITH FOLLOWING TRADING SCHEDULE: INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN RED PINE EXPLORATION RPX CA75686Y7028 AB/FROM ONWARDS 08.09.2022 15:53 CET
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,227 $
|0,2381 $
|-0,0111 $
|-4,66%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CA75686Y7028
|A3CMJ3
|0,50 $
|0,16 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|München
|0,246 €
|0,00%
|07.09.22
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,227 $
|-4,66%
|17:30
|Stuttgart
|0,224 €
|-8,94%
|07.09.22
|Frankfurt
|0,222 €
|-9,76%
|07.09.22
|Berlin
|0,195 €
|-12,16%
|15:56
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|3
|Red Pine Exploration. WKN: A.
|25.04.21
|Alamos Gold steigt bei Red Pi.
|25.04.21
|9
|Red Pine Exploration
|31.10.10