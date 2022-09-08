Erweiterte Funktionen
Red Pine Exploration - XFRA : RPX: Aussetzung/Suspension
08.09.22 08:41
Xetra Newsboard
DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT: THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT: INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL RED PINE EXPLORATION RPX CA75686Y7028 BAW/UFN
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,222 €
|0,246 €
|-0,024 €
|-9,76%
|08.09./07:24
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CA75686Y7028
|A3CMJ3
|0,43 €
|0,15 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|München
|0,246 €
|0,00%
|07.09.22
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,2381 $
|-4,38%
|07.09.22
|Stuttgart
|0,224 €
|-8,94%
|07.09.22
|Frankfurt
|0,222 €
|-9,76%
|07.09.22
|Berlin
|0,222 €
|-9,76%
|07.09.22
= Realtime
