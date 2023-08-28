Erweiterte Funktionen



Regenbogen - XFRA : RGB: HEUTE EX-DIVIDENDE / EX DIVIDEND TODAY




28.08.23 07:31
Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX-Dividende gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt. The following instrument is traded ex dividend today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will not be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name DE0008009564 RGB REGENBOGEN AG O.N.

Aktuell
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
4,30 € 9,50 € -5,20 € -54,74% 28.08./09:15
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0008009564 800956 14,00 € 4,30 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 9,10 € 0,00%  25.08.23
Berlin 10,00 € 0,00%  08:30
Düsseldorf 4,28 € -54,71%  09:10
Frankfurt 4,30 € -54,74%  09:15
  = Realtime
Aktuell
