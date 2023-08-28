Erweiterte Funktionen
Regenbogen - XFRA : RGB: HEUTE EX-DIVIDENDE / EX DIVIDEND TODAY
28.08.23 07:31
Xetra Newsboard
Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX-Dividende gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt. The following instrument is traded ex dividend today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will not be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name DE0008009564 RGB REGENBOGEN AG O.N.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|4,30 €
|9,50 €
|-5,20 €
|-54,74%
|28.08./09:15
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0008009564
|800956
|14,00 €
|4,30 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Stuttgart
|9,10 €
|0,00%
|25.08.23
|Berlin
|10,00 €
|0,00%
|08:30
|Düsseldorf
|4,28 €
|-54,71%
|09:10
|Frankfurt
|4,30 €
|-54,74%
|09:15
= Realtime
Aktuell
