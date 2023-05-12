Erweiterte Funktionen



12.05.23 18:08
DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT: THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT: INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL ULTRA LITHIUM INC. QFB CA90388C1068 BAW/UFN

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,039 $ 0,05 $ -0,011 $ -22,00% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CA90388C1068 A3DC9V 0,21 $ 0,039 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 0,029 € -1,69%  13:29
Berlin 0,034 € -13,92%  15:08
Frankfurt 0,019 € -15,56%  08:00
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,039 $ -22,00%  10.05.23
  = Realtime
