Erweiterte Funktionen
Ultra Lithium - XFRA : QFB: Aussetzung/Suspension
12.05.23 18:08
Xetra Newsboard
DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT: THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT: INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL ULTRA LITHIUM INC. QFB CA90388C1068 BAW/UFN
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,039 $
|0,05 $
|-0,011 $
|-22,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CA90388C1068
|A3DC9V
|0,21 $
|0,039 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Stuttgart
|0,029 €
|-1,69%
|13:29
|Berlin
|0,034 €
|-13,92%
|15:08
|Frankfurt
|0,019 €
|-15,56%
|08:00
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,039 $
|-22,00%
|10.05.23
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|117
|über 4000% ???
|21.04.23
|93
|Ultra Lithium (LI und REE) - E.
|21.09.15
|1
|Ultra Lithium Inc( A0YARU )
|04.02.11