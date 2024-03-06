Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "New York Community Bancorp":
 Aktien    


New York Community Bancorp - XFRA : QC1: Aussetzung/Suspension




06.03.24 20:27
Xetra Newsboard

DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT: THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT: INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL NY COM.BANC. DL-,01 QC1 US6494451031 BAW/UFN

Aktuell
Eilt: 10 Mrd $ Lithium-Übernahme - Massives Kaufsignal
Kursziel für diesen 300% Lithium Hot Stock verdoppelt

Blockchaink2 Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
3,46 $ 3,22 $ 0,24 $ +7,45% 06.03./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US6494451031 889375 14,21 $ 2,70 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		3,24 € +9,64%  21:50
Düsseldorf 3,225 € +28,49%  21:23
Berlin 2,93 € +14,45%  08:08
Stuttgart 3,31 € +13,16%  21:12
Nasdaq 3,48 $ +8,58%  22:00
AMEX 3,46 $ +7,96%  21:59
NYSE 3,46 $ +7,45%  22:10
Frankfurt 1,724 € -35,19%  18:22
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Biotech Hot Stock 2024: Erstklassige Studienergebnisse - Hautkrebs vollständig geheilt. Diese Biotech-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 15.973% mit Biotech ($BNTX)

Vidac Pharma Holding Plc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
28 Achtung Übernahmegerüchte! 22:21
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...