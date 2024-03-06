Erweiterte Funktionen
New York Community Bancorp - XFRA : QC1: Aussetzung/Suspension
06.03.24 20:27
Xetra Newsboard
DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT: THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT: INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL NY COM.BANC. DL-,01 QC1 US6494451031 BAW/UFN
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|3,46 $
|3,22 $
|0,24 $
|+7,45%
|06.03./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US6494451031
|889375
|14,21 $
|2,70 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|3,24 €
|+9,64%
|21:50
|Düsseldorf
|3,225 €
|+28,49%
|21:23
|Berlin
|2,93 €
|+14,45%
|08:08
|Stuttgart
|3,31 €
|+13,16%
|21:12
|Nasdaq
|3,48 $
|+8,58%
|22:00
|AMEX
|3,46 $
|+7,96%
|21:59
|NYSE
|3,46 $
|+7,45%
|22:10
|Frankfurt
|1,724 €
|-35,19%
|18:22
= Realtime
Aktuell
