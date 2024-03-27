Folgende Instrumente werden heute EX-Dividende gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt. The following instruments are traded ex dividend today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will not be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name CA7005632087 PL2 PARK LAWN CORP. US48667L1061 DIP0 KDDI CORP.UNSP.ADR 4 US5012831054 KWI0 KURITA WTR IND.UNSP.ADR 2