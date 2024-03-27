Erweiterte Funktionen
Park Lawn - XFRA : PL2, DIP0, KWI0: HEUTE EX-DIVIDENDE / EX DIVIDEND TODAY
27.03.24 08:57
Xetra Newsboard
Folgende Instrumente werden heute EX-Dividende gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt. The following instruments are traded ex dividend today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will not be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name CA7005632087 PL2 PARK LAWN CORP. US48667L1061 DIP0 KDDI CORP.UNSP.ADR 4 US5012831054 KWI0 KURITA WTR IND.UNSP.ADR 2
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|11,30 €
|11,50 €
|-0,20 €
|-1,74%
|27.03./10:22
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CA7005632087
|A1H5Y5
|13,80 €
|11,20 €
Werte im Artikel
75,00
+0,67%
14,10
0,00%
11,30
-1,74%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|München
|11,50 €
|-1,71%
|08:05
|Stuttgart
|11,30 €
|-1,74%
|08:01
|Düsseldorf
|11,20 €
|-1,75%
|09:31
|Frankfurt
|11,20 €
|-1,75%
|09:16
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|12,6233 $
|-2,18%
|20.03.24
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|7
|Park Lawn Corp
|14.11.21