Liminal Biosciences - XFRA : PJ2: Aussetzung/Suspension




03.02.23 09:34
DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT: THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT: INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL LIMINAL BIOSCIENCES NEW PJ2 CA53272L2021 BAW/UFN

