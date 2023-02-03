Erweiterte Funktionen
Liminal Biosciences - XFRA : PJ2: Aussetzung/Suspension
03.02.23 09:34
Xetra Newsboard
DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT: THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT: INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL LIMINAL BIOSCIENCES NEW PJ2 CA53272L2021 BAW/UFN
