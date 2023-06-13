DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT: THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT: INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL DT.PFBR.BANK MTN R25059 PBBN DE000A1R06C5 14.06.2023 HZE/EOT DT.PFBR.BANK MTN.35325 DE000A2NBKK3 14.06.2023 HZE/EOT DT.PFBR.BANK MTN.35408 DE000A3T0X22 14.06.2023 HZE/EOT DT.PFBR.BANK MTN.35413 DE000A3T0X97 14.06.2023 HZE/EOT