RepliCel Life Sciences - XFRA : P6P2: Aussetzung/Suspension
18.03.24 09:44
Xetra Newsboard
DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT: THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT: INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL REPLICEL LIFE SCIENCES P6P2 CA76027P4006 BAW/UFN
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,008 €
|0,008 €
|- €
|0,00%
|18.03./07:54
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CA76027P4006
|A2APX7
|0,15 €
|0,0050 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Stuttgart
|0,0313 €
|+0,32%
|15.03.24
|Frankfurt
|0,008 €
|0,00%
|15.03.24
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,04284 $
|-5,44%
|15.03.24
= Realtime
Aktuell
