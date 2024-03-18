Erweiterte Funktionen



18.03.24 09:44
DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT: THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT: INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL REPLICEL LIFE SCIENCES P6P2 CA76027P4006 BAW/UFN

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,008 € 0,008 € -   € 0,00% 18.03./07:54
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CA76027P4006 A2APX7 0,15 € 0,0050 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 0,0313 € +0,32%  15.03.24
Frankfurt 0,008 € 0,00%  15.03.24
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,04284 $ -5,44%  15.03.24
  = Realtime
